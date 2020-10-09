LIMA, Ohio - Another clear and cool October morning will give way to an unseasonably warm afternoon. Sunshine combined with a southerly wind will take us to 80° territory, nearly 15° above normal!
Expect a mild October evening for high school football as we enter the playoffs. Temperatures will still be in the middle 70s at kick-off, only falling to 69° as the games wrap up. Just a very light jacket at the most.
Lows will only fall to the lower 60s tonight underneath partly cloudy skies and a breezy southwest wind.
The weekend will be warm for October. Saturday is the better day with some sun and highs around 80°. A not so bold statement....we likely won't see another 80° weekend for at least 6 months. Clouds will dominate Sunday with a few spotty showers. However, much of the day remains dry and temperatures will reach the middle 70s. Make venturing outdoors a part of your weekend plans.
A cold front arrives late Monday and could bring a brief shower or thunderstorm. Dry and more seasonable weather returns mid-week with highs remaining in the 65-70° range. Another cold front will arrive Thursday with a brief shower threat, followed by a stronger push of cool air. By the end of next week, a legitimate push of cool air will arrive with highs dropping to the upper 50s.
Hurricane Delta continues to maintain category 3 strength this morning with 120 mph winds and the storm moving north at 12mph. The storm will make landfall just east of Cameron and Lake Charles, LA late this afternoon as a high end category 2. The storm is expected to produce 7-11 feet surge over the central Louisiana Gulf coast. The storm will lift across the central portion of Louisiana tonight, quickly weakening to a tropical storm. By Saturday, it will be a depression as it lifts into Mississippi, then eventually into central Tennessee by Sunday as the circulation starts to fall apart.