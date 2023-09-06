Annual antique and classic car show held in support of the Elderly Day Care Center

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Car enthusiasts and supporters of the Elderly Day Care Center gathered together this afternoon to celebrate the 13th annual Men's Club Car Show at 700 N. Main Street in Lima.
The event was free to enter and open to the public. It showcased a variety of antique and classic cars, and attendees had the opportunity to vote for their favorites. Trophies were awarded in categories such as oldest car, people's choice, and best paint job. In addition to the car show, there was a 50/50 drawing and a basket and purse raffle. The car show aimed to support the Elderly Day Care Center, and all proceeds went towards the cause.
"Our people enjoy it. Our people are from the era of having nice, older cars, and a lot of the cars are from when they grew up. So, when we bring them out, we have about 15-20 clients today. They come out, and they get to see the old cars they rode in when they were young. It brings back some really terrific memories for them," stated Lorain Lovett, activity director and program coordinator.
The Men's Club Car Show will return next year. For more information about the club and the Elderly Day Care Center, visit the Allen County Council on Aging website at https://www.accoa.org/.