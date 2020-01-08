Press Release from Convoy Fire & EMS: On Saturday, Feb. 1st , 2020 the Convoy Fire and EMS Dept. will be having their 41st Annual Pancake and Sausage Day. Serving will be from 6 AM to 2 PM at the Community Building at Edgewood Park in Convoy. Tickets will be $6.00 for adults and $3.00 for children 4-11 and 3 and under is free. Diabetic syrup will be available upon request. Carryouts will also be available. Click the PDF below for the entire press release.
