Annual Lima Youth Orchestra Children's Concert entertains all

Musicians from around the region gathering at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center’s Crouse Performance Hall to introduce youngsters to symphonic music.
It was the annual Lima Area Youth Orchestra children’s concert. The talented musicians still in school themselves, the youngest being in 5th grade and others being seniors in high school. The orchestra is an educational opportunity for the youth to further develop musical skills in a professional setting. The children’s concert also gives them the opportunity to share their love of music.
Youth Orchestra Manager Joe MacBenn says playing for the young audience is eventful, “So they can come in here and see there is all these great musical qualities that music can bring to their lives. But also to see there is also other young people that they can be like in the future.”
LAYO Double Bass Player Noah Stephens says he has really enjoyed his time playing in the orchestra, “I’ve gotten enjoyment, I like the people, and everyone is great. It’s a very great environment. I like playing my bass and it gives me extra time to play it.”
The Youth Orchestra is sponsored by the Lima Noon Optimists and the Lima Symphony Orchestra. LSO is hosting its annual family concert this Sunday at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is “Pirate’s Life for Me”. The performance is general admission at $10.