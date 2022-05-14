Area people who have a definite green thumb are helping others spruce up their garden. The Allen County Master Gardeners held their annual Children’s Garden Plant Sale on Saturday. The plants came from the members own gardens and from donation to the club. There were a variety of plants available to spruce up people’s gardens, including herbs, perennials, and plants for shade and sunny conditions. The money raised from the plant sale helps the master gardeners maintain children’s garden that people young and old enjoy throughout the year.
“It is geared towards children, but adults love it,” says Teresa Diehl of the Allen Co. Master Gardeners. “We have people from Mercy come over when they have people in the hospital, a place to rest and enjoy. We have a lot of busloads of children that come to the museum that stop out, this is a place for the kids to run around and get off a little energy. So, it is used by the community and we have visitors from all over the world.”
“It is really fun to meet the community and to meet the kids,” adds Roxanna Shoffstall of the Allen Co. Master Gardeners. “You see a delight on the kids’ faces as they are bouncing around, running through tunnels, under trees, sitting on horses or in wagons. It is just a lot of fun.”
The Spring plant sale has been going on for over a decade now.
