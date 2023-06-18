Annual Sam and Tony's Father's Day Fish Fry Benefit supports family of Bath's Zack Carlson

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - A yearly charity fish fry held on Sunday supported Bath Township's Zack Carlson this year.
There were four hundred pounds of fish and plenty of sides prepared for Sam and Tony's Father's Day Fish Fry Benefit. Food and supplies were donated by several local businesses, including the owner of the bar "My Place," who also gives the fundraiser a space every year.
This year, donations went to Zack Carlson and his family. Zack is a 2023 Bath High School graduate who was paralyzed after a dirt bike accident. Volunteers and organizers of the fish fry have a long history of supporting members of their community.
"This is our 12th year doing it and we do it for multiple things. We've done it all the way from Bath Little League Football to funeral costs to cancer to fires I do believe. It's multiple, it's just someone in need in Lima. It shows them we care," explains Anthony Benjamin, a volunteer at the Fish Fry for Zack Carlson.
Proceeds will help the Carlson family continue to travel for Zack's medical care.