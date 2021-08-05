Anonymous donor to match donations for Crouse Hall stage repair

An anonymous donor is helping the Lima Civic Center get one step closer to achieving their goal.
The Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center launched the "Support Our Stage" campaign in order to raise money to help replace the stage in the Crouse Performance Hall. The stage, as well as the roof, were damaged after a storm last year. The roof has since been replaced.
The Civic Center is asking for the public's help in donations to help repair the stage. The center announced today that an anonymous donor has stepped forward to expedite the fundraiser.
The donor will be matching every dollar donated to the Civic Center Foundation Support Our Stage campaign up to $25,000.
Residents can help donate to the stage repairs by visiting limaciviccenter.com/donate.