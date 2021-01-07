Today will make the 9th day in a row with cloudy skies. The good news is that the forecast continues to trend "sunnier" just in time for the weekend!
Temperatures will remain steady in the middle 30s all day. Expect a light breeze from the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Temperatures should be slightly cooler tonight as breezes pick up from the northeast. The clouds will remain in place. For Friday, we do think skies break for peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will once again reach the middle 30s.
The weekend looks great! We should see partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 30s and lows in the lower 20s.
The 7-day forecast keeps the dry pattern through the first half of next week. It is worth noting that models are now diverging a bit, though. The overnight run of the European and Canadian models brush the area with light snow Monday night through Tuesday, while the American model keeps the system well south. Up until last night, all the models kept this system way south of our area. We will keep it out of the forecast for now, but note changes are possible. Overall, we should see a slight warming trend with rather mild temperatures for January.
The long-range data continues to suggest the pattern turns more active and brings shots of colder air for the second half of the month. This should increase our snowfall potential. Enjoy the quiet pattern for now!