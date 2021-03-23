Pleasant weather will continue for the area today with temperatures once again reaching the upper 60s to 70°. Expect a rather cloudy sky, but some filtered sunshine will break through at times.
A few showers are expected to move in overnight, mainly after midnight. Lows will only fall to the middle 50s. Although a few spotty showers will be around on Wednesday, there will much more dry than wet weather. There should even be decent sunny intervals toward the afternoon. Highs will reach around 70°. It does turn breezy to windy, with south winds gusting over 30mph at times by the afternoon.
Enjoy the largely dry weather, as things turn much more active Thursday. Numerous showers will work in by Thursday afternoon. Thursday night into Friday morning, a potent low pressure system will bring strong wind gusts and the possibility for an isolated severe storm - the main threat being damaging wind. Even outside of storms, wind gusts could reach or exceed 50mph. This could cause isolated power outages. Showers will exit during the day Friday with cooler temperatures in the 50s. Winds will be very gusty early on, then diminish later in the day.
Expect quieter conditions late Friday into Saturday morning. Our next system brings a few showers by Saturday afternoon, with chances lingering through Sunday. Temperatures could reach the 60s for some Saturday, then turn cooler in the low 50s Sunday. More seasonable air as we begin next week.