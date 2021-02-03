Our Wednesday is off to a clear and very cold start. Sunny skies can be expected today with temperatures warming into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Patchy areas of fog may develop overnight. This could be enough to cause isolated icy spots. Lows will fall into the upper 10s.
Clouds will overspread the area Thursday, with a mixture of rain and snow arriving by late afternoon and early evening. A burst of snow will be possible early, followed by periods of rain before ending as snow. A slushy snow up to 1" (especially north). If temperatures trend slightly cooler, we could see a bit more. Due to above freezing temperatures, minimal impacts are expected Thursday evening. However, temperatures are going to drop rapidly as the moisture exits by pre-dawn Friday. This could cause an "ice-up" on area roadways for the Friday morning commute.
The extended continues to look very cold. A long-lived stretch of brutal temperatures lasting all of next week appears more likely. Now would be a great time to begin preparations as needed for your vehicle, home, and outdoor pets/livestock. As far as snow chances, it still appears a wave of snow could bring some accumulation Saturday night. The data shows another wave Sunday night, then possibly again Tuesday. For now, we left the chances out beyond Sunday due to low confidence on timing/magnitude of these systems.