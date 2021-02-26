"Anything is Pawsable" program receives service dog donation for Mercer Co. school

One lucky classroom in Mercer County will be getting a new furry friend next school year after a local family made a generous donation.
After her dogs had surprise pregnancies, a Montezuma resident put the puppies up for adoption on Facebook. The owner of K9to5 Doggy Daycare in St. Marys saw the post and thought it would be perfect for their "Anything is Pawsable" program, which trains service dogs for those in need.
On Friday, one puppy was donated to be trained for the Mercer County Educational Service Center. Chad Sapp, a Program Supervisor at the center, says the new puppy, now named Boston, will help some students through their mental health struggles and various social needs.
"For some of our students, it’s going to be helping take care of his basic needs. You know food, water, you know taking him for walks. Some of the students doing some active play, like tug of war, some fetch, some different things," explains Sapp. "And then for him to just be able to be with some of the students. Especially when they are struggling or in a moment of crisis, kind of having that comfort next to them.”
Erin Chrisman, who donated Boston explains, “I think this is a great program. I know how expensive service dogs can be, and for someone who needs it and can’t afford it. We're just happy to help, happy to pay it forward.”
The “Anything is Pawsable” program director says it should take around four months to train Boston before he can enter the classroom.