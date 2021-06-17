Apollo Academy of Medical Careers graduation

Apollo Career Center held its graduation for their Academy of Medical Careers Thursday evening. 

Apollo Academy of Medical Careers graduation

The three medical schools at Apollo; practical nursing, medical assisting, and dental assisting, graduated from their one-year program. Around 50 students participated in the graduation ceremony, celebrating their new chapter in life.

Apollo Academy of Medical Careers graduation

Apollo offers many different courses to get a start, or advance in a variety of careers. For one student, and mother of three, she says it’s been a long journey for her, but also a huge accomplishment. 

Brittany Stevens, a licensed Practical Nursing Graduate says, “If you want to do it, and your mind is set to do it, then just do it. There’s going to be a lot of trials and tribulations and a lot of obstacles but overall anybody can do it. I have three kids and I didn’t think that I could do it but with the support of my husband and the support of my family I made it.” 

The practical nursing graduate says she plans on working for a year and then returning to school for her bachelors and masters to become a nurse practitioner. 

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.