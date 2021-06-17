Apollo Academy of Medical Careers graduation

Apollo Career Center held its graduation for their Academy of Medical Careers Thursday evening.
The three medical schools at Apollo; practical nursing, medical assisting, and dental assisting, graduated from their one-year program. Around 50 students participated in the graduation ceremony, celebrating their new chapter in life.
Apollo offers many different courses to get a start, or advance in a variety of careers. For one student, and mother of three, she says it’s been a long journey for her, but also a huge accomplishment.
Brittany Stevens, a licensed Practical Nursing Graduate says, “If you want to do it, and your mind is set to do it, then just do it. There’s going to be a lot of trials and tribulations and a lot of obstacles but overall anybody can do it. I have three kids and I didn’t think that I could do it but with the support of my husband and the support of my family I made it.”
The practical nursing graduate says she plans on working for a year and then returning to school for her bachelors and masters to become a nurse practitioner.