Apollo Board Of Education approves 5 years contract for superintendent

The Apollo Career Center Board of Education has approved a new five-year contract for Superintendent Keith Horner.
Keith Horner's new contract was approved during a board of education meeting on Thursday. The contract will go into effect starting August 1st, 2021, through July 31st, 2026.
"First of all, it's an honor to work here and it's an honor that they put their trust in me to be able to continue to lead Apollo and work for our students, our community, and our staff members," said Horner.
Horner said that he is proud that the board has been open to exploring new careers to offer to students. Recently, the board has added electrical and firefighting to their list of courses.
"We want to make sure that we treat our kids really really well, our students, both high school and adult," said Horner. "and we want to treat our community really really well. So if we can do those things and concentrate on those particular areas, I think we will be fine for the next five years... and that means being responsive to what our community is talking about in terms of their needs, workforce, and deployment in that particular area."
Also at the board of education meeting, Todd Hager and Willie Sammetinger were honored for their years of service to the school.
Hager has served as a member of the Apollo Career Center Board of Education for fourteen years, serving two years as Vice President, and two years as President.
Sammetinger has served as a member of the Apollo Career Center Board of Education for over seventeen years, with two years as Vice President, and two years as President.
The board of education also accepted a donation of 35 desktops from Deborah Kloeppel and CORA Physical Therapy in Lima.