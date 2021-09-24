Apollo Career Center gives 8th and 9th graders a look inside trade school

Area 8th and 9th graders took a field trip to Apollo Career Center on Friday to check out the programs they offer.
Over 1,000 students from the 11 schools in the Apollo district got the chance to tour the school, and choose three different programs they were interested in learning more about. Every subject from culinary arts to robotics caught the attention of the students, and they were able to see what class would look like in those programs.
Jamie Buell, the admissions coordinator at Apollo Career Center says, “It’s a great opportunity for students to see what's out there. To show them that there’s more options than just going to college. They can come to Apollo, experience and learn a lot about a career field. They can go straight to work out of Apollo or they can decide still to go on to college when they leave Apollo but it gives them some great training and great skills so they can make a choice on what they want to do with the rest of their life.”
These students will have another chance to visit the school as sophomores and will even get hands-on experience at their visit.