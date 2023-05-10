Apollo Career Center holds signing day for seniors

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Apollo students put their name on the line for their future.
It was signing day, and seniors signed their commitment to a job, college, or military service when they leave high school. Dozens of businesses were ready to take on these career-ready graduates. Senior Wesley Dawes turned his pre-apprenticeship at Unverferth Manufacturing into his first job as a welder after he graduates.
"I will be going into the workforce prepared because of my pre-apprenticeship," says Wesley Dawes, signed with Unverferth Manufacturing Company. "It makes me feel prepared that I know what I want to be doing right out of high school and I will have a steady job right out of high school."
Over 150 students signed their certificate for their future to either a job, college, or the military.