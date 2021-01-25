Apollo Career Center welcomes sophomores for 411Blast

Apollo Career Center opened their doors to sophomores to give them a look at what they have to offer.
Apollo's 411Blast allowed tenth graders from 11 area school districts to pick two different areas of study offered at the career center to get a closer look at. Normally the event is held all on one day, but Apollo split it up into four different days to allow for social distancing.
Those with Apollo say that this is a great way for the students to learn about different education options face to face.
"The tenth graders can actually see what the students do here, get a good feel of what the environment is like, what all they can learn, and what they can leave high school with, so it’s a great opportunity and the sophomores can apply to come here for the junior and senior years," said Jamie Buell, Apollo Career Center student services supervisor.
Over the four day event, around 600 area sophomores will tour the career center.