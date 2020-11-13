Some Apollo Career Center students getting some hands-on experience while helping a local non-profit agency.
Junior and senior Construction Equipment Technology students getting chainsaw and some heavy equipment training at Camp Robin Rodgers. The students making quick work of cleaning up the remains of three 70-foot trees that had to come down for safety reasons. Alpine Tree Service on hand to teach the students the proper and safe way to down the trees. Both are happy to help the camp.
Apollo Luke Kohler adds, “We’ve been pretty productive down here. We’ve been coming out here a lot lately putting in our community service. Today we’re helping another tree company out. We’re going cut some trees down for the park.”
Jerry McCurdy, owner of Alpine Tree Service, says he is happy to help, “They called us up and said they needed a couple trees out here removed or the students and for Camp Robin Rodgers here. We thought we’d come out and give these folks a hand out here with what we could help them with today.”
The students split the wood and hauled it back to Apollo where they sell it as a class project.