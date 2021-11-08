Apollo students lend a hand at the West Ohio Food Bank

Apollo Career Center students lent a hand at the West Ohio Food Bank Monday morning.
The recently selected officers for the career tech student organization HOSA were at the food bank, packing boxes of food for people in need. Assisting the West Ohio Food Bank is these officers' first duty in their newly elected positions.
They say they are excited to help out others and they hope some people will be inspired to do the same.
"I really hope that the community, and not just the people who need the food, but people who can come and help will see this, because they're always looking for volunteers, and any help they can get is good help," said Karrington Green, a senior at Apollo. "I definitely think that this is going to have a big impact on our community and I love what we’re doing here."
The organization that these students belong to also promotes career opportunities in the health care industry to students across the country.