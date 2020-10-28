Apollo students shown career opportunities at Crown Equipment

Students at Apollo Career Center were busy Wednesday, starting with a presentation from a local manufacturing business to show opportunities available to them.
October is National Manufacturing Month. To honor it, Apollo Career Center brought in representatives from Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the largest manufacturers of powered forklift. Machining and welding students at Apollo were shown what working at Crown could be like, and what benefits they could receive. A Crown representative says it's important for students to know what career opportunities lie right here in their area.
“This was also a way for us to kind of show them what the work areas would look like. The parts and the tools and that sort of thing," says Renee Rister, a Manufacturing Human Resource Representative at Crown. "Also to share with them what an earning potential might look like and what a career path might look like and what kind of skills we look for when we’re selecting candidates.”
Rister says they hope to get machining apprenticeship openings approved soon. For students interested in applying, visit crown.jobs.