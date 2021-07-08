Appeal filed in Elizabeth Hardesty residency ruling

An Allen County Common Pleas Court ruling regarding the residency of a Lima mayoral candidate has been appealed to the Third District Court of Appeals in Lima.

On June 30th, visiting judge James Brogen ruled to allow Elizabeth Hardesty to remain on the ballot for Lima mayor, saying a civil lawsuit filed against Hardesty and the Allen County Board of Elections by Alice Donahue and Bart Mills did not prove she was not a resident, according to Lima City Charter. In the suit, Mills and Donahue claimed the board of elections abused its power in the initial vote to uphold Hardesty's residency. They also claimed she lived outside Lima until October of 2020.

Late Thursday, the Hardesty campaign released a statement saying in part, "It's obvious Sharetta Smith's campaign is terrified of my candidacy since this is the third time they have tried to remove me from the ballot."

