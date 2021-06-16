Application deadline extended for "Block Challenge Lima"

An effort to revitalize Lima neighborhoods has extended the deadline for applications to participate.
“Block Challenge Lima” is a private initiative that could match up to 1-thousand dollars per project in a 5-neighbor minimum project cluster. Organizers want to make sure any “Neighborhood Block” has time to apply.
Projects can include porch painting, exterior lights, flower boxes and sidewalk repairs, among others. You can get all the requirements at block challenge lima dot com. The new deadline to apply is June 30, 2021.