Although it may still feel like summer, preparations for the winter season are in full swing at the Lima Salvation Army. But to ensure health and safety, changes are being made to their program application processes.
To decrease long application lines for their Coats Distribution and Christmas Assistance programs, the Salvation Army is allowing previous recipients to apply over the phone. You can call in starting Tuesday, September 8th at 419-224-9055.
However, if you are new to the programs or your information has changed since last year, you will have to apply in person with the necessary documents.
“If your household is the same and you don’t have any additions or changes that we need to verify, we can do everything over the phone," explains Major Debbie Stacy, Pastor at the Lima Salvation Army. "If you’ve added a child, if you’ve moved, we may need you to bring in something that verifies your address or verifies a birth for a baby or something like that. Then we will make an appointment for you to come in and do that.”
Dates to apply in-person for the coat and Christmas assistance programs are October 6-8th from 9-11 AM and 1-3 PM at the Lima Salvation Army location (614 E. Market Street, Lima OH, 45804).
For more information and updates, visit their website or their Facebook page.