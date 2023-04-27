Applications for small business COVID-19 relief grants are being accepted by the City of Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you have a small business in the city of Lima that was impacted by COVID-19, you may be eligible for some assistance.
The city is accepting applications for grants for small businesses that have documentation that they suffered a loss during the pandemic. During COVID-19, most businesses took a hit as restrictions kicked in, so these first-come first-served grants could give them a little boost to offset some of the losses they faced.
"Our businesses can get an application here at the City Municipal Building, they can get them online," says Amber Martin, Lima's Workforce and Small Business Development Coordinator. "Funds are up to $5,000. Businesses must be able to document a loss during the pandemic. They need to be an established business prior to January 1st, 2020 and they must also have at least one employee who meets the low to moderate income standard."
The application and requirements can be found on Lima's Workforce and Small Business Development Website.