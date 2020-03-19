Applications for unemployment in Ohio skyrocket due to COVID-19

The impact on Ohio workers is taking hold as more companies are shutting down to the coronavirus concerns.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is handling unemployment benefits and has seen more than 100,000 people apply for assistance. With the abundance of people contacting Ohio Job and Family Services, they are asking people to apply online at ohiounemployment.gov.oh. This process will be much quicker than calling their hotline. Again if your job has been impacted by COVID-19 you may be eligible for unemployment benefits.