Applications open for communities to create more green space and preserve nature

Applications are now live from the Natural Resource Assistance Council for communities to add some new green spaces.

Applications open for communities to create more green space and preserve nature

District 13 of the NRAC has $3.7 million in grants available for the Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Funding. Local governments and non-profit organizations can apply for the grants to acquire land to preserve natural areas, preserve water quality, and create recreational spaces. Applications are open on the Ohio Public Works Commission website through Jan. 22.

Applications open for communities to create more green space and preserve nature

"Local parks here have been created through the use of green space funds," Howard Elstro said, chairman for NRAC District 13. "Johnny Appleseed Park District as well as the City of Lima has acquired funds to create the Buttonbush Preserve down in the south end of Lima. So they are valuable to us."

District 13 covers an 8 county area. For questions, you can find your contact on the Ohio Public Works website under District 13.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.