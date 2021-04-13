Appointments put on hold with recommended pause on J&J vaccine

Allen County Public Health is cancelling some of its vaccination appointments this week in response to the recommended pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
After six people were affected nationwide by a severe type of blood clot after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the CDC and FDA recommended that clinics should hold off giving out that vaccine for the time being. There have been seven million doses distributed in the United States.
Appointments through Allen County Public Health on the 16th and 17th have been canceled. Those with the health department say that safety is a top priority when it comes to the vaccine, and while reactions like a blood clot are very rare, there are symptoms that people can keep in mind.
"Things that people should be looking for would be if they have a severe headache, abdominal pain or leg pain, or shortness of breath," said Allen County health commissioner Kathy Luhn. "It would be very important to get in touch with your healthcare provider and seek treatment."
Allen County Public Health recommends that people make appointments with other providers offering the other vaccines.
Ohio Northern University has also paused scheduling at any of its clinics and are talking with Governor DeWine's office about giving out other brands of the COVID-19 vaccine in place of Johnson & Johnson's.
Mercy Health also released this statement: "The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended a pause in the use of Janssen/J&J COVID-19 vaccine due to reports of six rare but serious blood clots following administration of the Janssen/J&J COVID-19 vaccine. Mercy Health is following this recommendation and will not distribute any additional doses of the Janssen/J&J COVID-19 vaccine to patients at this time. Ensuring our patient’s health is key to everything we do, and that’s one of the reasons we are taking this recommendation seriously.
This recommendation shows the vaccine monitoring and early warning system in action. The FDA, CDC and health care providers across the nation are committed to ensuring COVID-19 vaccine safety. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is the early warning system used to monitor adverse events that happen after vaccination and enables quick detection of unusual or unexpected patterns of health problems. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. However, if you have received the Janssen/J&J vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination, contact your health care provider."