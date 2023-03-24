April 10th declared WHS Octagon Day in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Wapakoneta students get recognized for the hours they spend giving back to their community.
Friday morning, Mayor Steve Henderson proclaimed April 10th as WHS Octagon Day in the City of Wapakoneta. The club will be holding a fundraiser that day at the Wapa Movie Theater to raise money for the Auglaize County Humane Society. But that is just one of many places the group volunteers their time. They help with coat drives, cancer fundraisers, and with activities at the gardens of Wapakoneta, plus helping make a lot of Christmas memories with the Children's Hometown Holiday.
"Really we just do anything in the community to help out and we really never do the same things every single year. We do anything we can," says Reyna Woodruff, Pres. Wapakoneta High School Octagon Club. "The Breakfast Optimist sometimes have things where they need some help and then we just offer our help, or we do stadium clean-ups every year. We just really look for any opportunities we have in our community where people need some help."
During their movie night on April 10th, they will be collecting various items like pet food and cleaning supplies for the Humane Society and they also will be showing the new Super Mario Brothers Movie, for more information about the event, log on to the Wapakoneta High School's Octagon Club's Facebook page.