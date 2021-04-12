Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 12, 2021.
Allen County is reporting 20 new cases, Hancock County has 18 more cases. Putnam County went up 8 cases, and Logan County increased 7 cases. Auglaize and Hardin Counties have 5 more cases each, Van Wert County has 3 more, Mercer County added 2 more cases and Shelby and Paulding Counties have 1 more each.
As for statewide numbers, there were 1,934 new cases. 89 people had to be hospitalized and 18 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 983,750 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.