Here are today's state and local COVID-19 numbers for April 14, 2021.
Hancock County has 22 new cases, Allen County is reporting 15 more cases, Auglaize County had added 14 more cases and Mercer has 12 new cases. Hardin County went up 6 more cases. Putnam, Shelby, Logan, Van Wert and Paulding counties all have 5 more cases each.
As for statewide numbers, there 2,216 new cases. 121 people were hospitalized, and 11 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 987,768 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.