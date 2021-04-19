April 19, 2021 COVID-19 numbers

Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 19, 2021.
Allen County is reporting 19 new cases, Hancock County went up 9 more cases, Logan County added 8 cases. Auglaize County has 5 more cases and Shelby and Hardin Counties increased 3 cases each. Mercer, Van Wert and Paulding Counties have 1 new case each and Putnam County is not reporting any new cases Monday.
As for statewide numbers, there were no new deaths reported Monday, but there were 1,632 new cases. 119 people were hospitalized, and 10 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 996,533 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.