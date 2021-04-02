Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 2, 2021.
There were no new deaths reported locally. But Hancock County has 17 more cases and Allen County is reporting 16 cases. Putnam County is up 12 cases and Shelby County added 6 more. Mercer, Hardin, and Logan Counties all have 4 more cases each, and Van Wert County has 2 more. Plus, Auglaize and Paulding Counties have 1 more case each.
As for statewide numbers, there are 35 new deaths and 1,677 new cases. 74 people were hospitalized, and 8 patients were admitted to the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 969,471 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.