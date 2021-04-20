Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 20, 2021.
Shelby County has 2 new deaths, and Mercer, Hancock, Van Wert and Paulding Counties have 1 each. Allen and Hancock Counties have 10 new cases each and Putnam County added 7 new cases. Auglaize and Shelby Counties have 6 new cases each, Mercer County increased 4 cases and Hardin, Logan, Van Wert, and Paulding Counties have 3 new cases each.
As for statewide numbers, there were 42 deaths and 1,799 cases. 169 people were hospitalized, and 29 patients had to be placed in the ICU. As of Tuesday, there have been 998,724 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.