Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 21, 2021.
Allen County has 12 new cases, Hardin and Shelby Counties have 9 more cases, Auglaize County went up 8 cases, and Putnam County had 7 more cases. Hancock county increased 6 cases, Mercer and Logan Counties have 4 more cases, Van Wert County added 3 cases and Paulding County had 1 new case.
As for statewide numbers, there are nearly 1,789 new cases Wednesday. 138 people were hospitalized, and 12 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 1,000,892 that are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.