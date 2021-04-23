Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 23, 2021.
For the fourth day in a row the number of recovered cases exceeded the number of new cases. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that there were 1,788 new cases Friday and 2,013 presumed recovered cases. They are also reporting 89 new deaths, 114 people that had to be placed in the hospital and 10 patients were placed in ICU.
As for local numbers, Shelby County had 1 new death. Hancock County added 16 new cases, and Allen County is reporting 13 more case, Augalize County increased 10, and Putnam County added 8 cases. Logan County added 5 more cases, Shelby County increased 3 cases, Mercer and Hardin Counties increased 2 cases each. Also, Van Wert and Paulding Counties have 1 new case each.