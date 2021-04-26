Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 26, 2021.
Allen County is reporting 13 new cases, Hancock County has 8 new cases, Shelby County went up 6 cases and Auglaize and Putnam Counties have 4 new cases each. Hardin, Logan, and Paulding Counties have 2 more cases each. Van Wert County increased 1 and Mercer County is not reporting any new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 1,396 new cases reported Monday. 128 people had to be placed in the hospital and 12 patients were admitted to the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 1,321 more people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.