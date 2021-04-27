Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 27, 2021.
Hancock County has 2 new deaths and Putnam County has 1 more death. Allen County is reporting 15 more cases, Hancock County has 14 new cases. Mercer and Shelby Counties have 8 new cases each. Auglaize County increased 7 cases. Logan County is up 6 cases, Van Wert County had 5 cases, Hardin County increased 4 cases. Putnam and Paulding counties have 1 new case each.
As for statewide numbers, there were 66 new deaths today and 1,560 new cases. 179 people had to be admitted to the hospital and 16 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 2,601 more people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.