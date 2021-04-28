Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 28, 2021.
Allen County is reporting 17 new cases, Hancock County added 11 cases, Auglaize County went up 10 cases and Mercer and Shelby Counties have 7 new cases each. Hardin County increased 6 cases, Logan and Paulding have 3 new cases each, and Putnam County has 2 new cases and Van Wert County has 1 more case.
As for statewide numbers, there were 1,723 new cases Wednesday. 153 people had to be hospitalized and 11 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says that 2,296 more people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.