Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 29, 2021.
Allen County is reporting 27 new cases, Hancock County went up 20 more cases. Hardin County has 8 more cases, Auglaize, Shelby and Logan Counties have 7 new cases each. Mercer County went up 5 cases, Van Wert and Paulding Counties have 3 cases each and Putnam County added 2 more cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 1,786 new cases Thursday. 127 people were hospitalized, and 12 patients were placed in the ICU. There are 2,269 more people presumed recovered and the Ohio Department of Health says there were 155.6 cases per 100,000 residents for the last two weeks.