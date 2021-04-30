Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 30, 2021.
Allen county is reporting 20 new cases, Hancock and Logan Counties have 11 more cases each. Auglaize County went up 10 cases and Shelby County had 5 more cases. Mercer County added 4 cases, Van Wert County increased 3 more cases, Hardin County 2 and Putnam County 1. Paulding county is not reporting any new cases Friday.
As for statewide numbers, there were 96 new deaths and 1,541 new cases. 128 people were hospitalized, and 21 patients were place in the intensive care unit. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 2,175 more people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.