April 3rd numbers from the Ohio Department of Health (6 pm update)

Friday's numbers from the Ohio Department of Health has 91 deaths reported in the state and there have been a little over 400 new confirmed cases from Thursday to Friday.  Allen County has a total of 13 cases and 10 have been hospitalized.  Auglaize, Mercer and Shelby Counties also have seen increases.

April 3, 2020 numbers from the Ohio Department of Health as of 2 pm update

Total Confirmed Ohio Cases – 3,312

Ohio COVID-19 deaths – 91

Ohio COVID-19 cases hospitalized – 895

Ohio COVID-19 cases in ICU – 288

County by County Numbers

Allen County -13 confirmed cases/ 10 hospitalized

Auglaize County - 5 confirmed cases/ 2 hospitalized

Putnam County - No confirmed cases

Van Wert County – 2 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized

Mercer County – 6 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized

Hancock County – 9 confirmed cases/ 4 hospitalized

Hardin County – 1 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized

Logan County – 3 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized

Shelby County – 7 confirmed cases/ 3 hospitalized

Paulding County – No confirmed cases 

Health departments want to remind people that there are more cases out there than have been reported by the state and they ask that residents follow the Stay at Home order and continue social distancing to slow the curve. 

 

