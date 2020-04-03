Friday's numbers from the Ohio Department of Health has 91 deaths reported in the state and there have been a little over 400 new confirmed cases from Thursday to Friday. Allen County has a total of 13 cases and 10 have been hospitalized. Auglaize, Mercer and Shelby Counties also have seen increases.
April 3, 2020 numbers from the Ohio Department of Health as of 2 pm update
Total Confirmed Ohio Cases – 3,312
Ohio COVID-19 deaths – 91
Ohio COVID-19 cases hospitalized – 895
Ohio COVID-19 cases in ICU – 288
County by County Numbers
Allen County -13 confirmed cases/ 10 hospitalized
Auglaize County - 5 confirmed cases/ 2 hospitalized
Putnam County - No confirmed cases
Van Wert County – 2 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized
Mercer County – 6 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized
Hancock County – 9 confirmed cases/ 4 hospitalized
Hardin County – 1 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized
Logan County – 3 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized
Shelby County – 7 confirmed cases/ 3 hospitalized
Paulding County – No confirmed cases
Health departments want to remind people that there are more cases out there than have been reported by the state and they ask that residents follow the Stay at Home order and continue social distancing to slow the curve.