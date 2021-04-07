Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 7, 2021.
Hancock County has 39 more cases, Allen County is reporting 17 new cases. Van Wert County has 7 new cases, Auglaize County has 6 more cases. Hardin County went up five cases, Logan County added 4 cases, Mercer County has 3 more cases, Putnam County has more cases, Shelby has 1 more case one and Paulding County is not reporting any new cases Wednesday.
As for statewide numbers, there are 2,064 new cases. 169 people were hospitalized, and 13 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 976,611people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.