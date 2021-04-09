Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 9, 2021.
Van Wert County has 2 new deaths and Allen and Hancock Counties are reporting 1 new death each. Allen County also has 17 new cases, Hancock County added 15 cases, Putnam County has 9 more cases and Mercer County added 7 new cases. Auglaize County increased 5 cases, Hardin and Shelby Counties have 3 new cases, Paulding County has 2 more cases and Van Wert one. Logan County does not have any new cases today.
As for statewide, there were 86 new deaths, and 1,965 new cases. 119 people were hospitalized, and 12 patients were placed in the ICU. 979,834 people are presumed recovered from coronavirus in the state.