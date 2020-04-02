Crime Victim Services wants to make sure people know they are still there to assist them with any needs they may have.
Many of their programs are now technology-based with online methods and phone calls. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and getting the word out is a little different this year. The usual in-school programs are being adapted for online teaching which staff hopes to have launched later this month.
Ryn Farmer Director of the “Day One” program says they have been working hard to still provide prevention education. “Teaching youth about consent, creating a culture of consent. We can’t do that right now. So, over the last two weeks, my 3-prevention staff have completely adapted our connection curriculum to an online curriculum, we’ve adapted the activities.”
Farmer also says that you can find out about their 30 days of “SAM” contest and their wear teal and denim days via social media on Facebook and Instagram at “Day One of Crime Victim Services”.