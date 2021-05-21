April's unemployment remains the same as March

April's unemployment rate signals a potential stall in Ohio's comeback from the pandemic.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says April's statewide unemployment rate remains at 4.7%. But the rate is considerably down from one year ago when unemployment reached 16.4% at the start of the pandemic. Ohio has nearly created 590,000 jobs over the past 12 months, but the monthly average has remained flat since January. The healthcare and private education sectors had the biggest growth in jobs in April, while the leisure and hospitality sectors lost the most.