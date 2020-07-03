You can't hide from the scorching heat this summer, but you can protect yourself from its harmful rays by using sunscreen. But are you using the correct SPF?
Sun Protection Factor, or SPF, might be confusing when you're going to buy sunscreen for you or your family. The SPF number is multiplied by how many hours it would take for your skin to burn without sun protection, and equals how many hours it would take to burn with the sunscreen applied correctly. Applying sunscreen perfectly means you're applying it evenly on all exposed skin and that you're reapplying it every two hours at the minimum. And for those who opt-out of sunscreen altogether, you may face some serious consequences.
"If your a big time sun bather, long term down the road, you may run into issues of skin cancer, but certainly issues that you know, wow, your skin is looking awfully old," explained Joel Shanklin, Plastic Surgeon at Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
Another important factor to consider when buying sunscreen is that it protects against both UVB and UVA rays from the sun. As far as SPF goes, the World Health Organization and the FDA recommend at least SPF 15 and to make sure you're reapplying it.