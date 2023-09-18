Area 1st graders begin radKIDS safety program

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Replacing fear with knowledge, skill, and power has been the mission of a youth safety program for more than 20 years.
RadKIDS is a national program that has been taught right here in Lima through the Lima Optimist Safety City program. It teaches children physical resistance skills and enhances their critical thinking to recognize, avoid, resist, and escape stranger danger. Monday started the 13-week session for 1st graders in the city, and instructors say the kids are open to the training and understand why it's necessary.
"I think as the weeks go on and we discuss what a bad person is and why we do the RAD stance, why we yell "NO", and get loud so people will notice us if a bad person is trying to come up and take us, or trying to get us to go somewhere with them. So, as it goes on I think it really clicks with them that hey this is something I need to know, it's going to keep me safe and it's going to work," said Eric Mericle, Lima Police Department and Safety City Officer.
Mericle says he will instruct hundreds of children in the Lima City Schools, Lima Central Catholic, and at Heir Force Academy in the next 13 weeks.