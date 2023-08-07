August 7, 2023 Press Release from the Area Agency on Aging 3: Lima, OH – Area Agency on Aging 3 is excited to announce they have been named as an Ohio Older Adult Falls Prevention Coalition 2024 funded pilot project. Area Agency on Aging 3/s Health Education Program was selected through a competitive application process. Each project will be provided with a grant to initiate policy, environmental, or systems change related to older adult fall prevention in their community.
By providing these grant dollars to diverse communities and organizations, the Coalition will help increase opportunities for older adults to become actively engaged in evidence-based fall prevention strategies across Ohio.
Area Agency on Aging 3 and the Health Education program will work with local fire departments and emergency medical services to implement a referral system and partnership with fall prevention programming. AAA3 will partner with fire and EMS departments within their seven-county service region, including Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam, and Van Wert counties. Through these partnerships, awareness, education, and participation in evidence-based programming will increase.
The Health Education Program offers a variety of classes to help older adults in their everyday lives. Classes focus on health and wellness, falls prevention, disease maintenance, caregiver support, and others. These classes are offered throughout AAA3’s region at churches, senior organization facilities, assisted living facilities, and community centers.
To find out about classes being offered free in your area go to www.aaa3.org/trainings or contact Area Agency on Aging 3 at 419-222-7723.