September 13, 2023 Press Release from the Area Agency on Aging 3: Lima, Ohio – The Area Agency on Aging 3 will be hosting a virtual continuing education units opportunity on Tuesday, September 19th from 9 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
This is a 2-part training. Part one will be: “When Telling the Truth is Hard to do” Ethical Issues in Family Communication. Topics covered will be: communication from an ethical perspective, how to talk to patients and families about the avoided subject, the issue of family secrecy, and case discussion.
Part 2 of the virtual CEU will be: “The Art of Bouncing Back and Self Care” Practical Principles to Build Resiliency and Post-Traumatic Growth. Topics include, the meaning of resiliency, understanding the principles that shape resilient people, the 7 factors that influence how people can have post traumatic growth, and the impact of self-care on resiliency.
"Direct care professionals frequently face difficult situations and it's vital to continue to learn new techniques for not only helping the individuals we serve, but also to care for themselves. The Area Agency on Aging 3 is pleased to bring this opportunity to our community,” Mary Steele, SWA, Vice President of Compliance and Oversight at Area Agency on Aging 3 stated.
Attendees must sign in on time and remain for the entire session to receive a certificate of attendance and 3 units of continuing education.
Pre-registration is required. The 3 credit CEU will be $25.00. To register go to www.aaa3.org and click on trainings and select the September 19, 2023 training to complete registration form. You can also call the Area Agency on Aging 3 at 419-222-7723.
About the presenter:
Kristy Matheson, LSW, CDP, LSW, LPC in training, Certified Dementia Practitioner, Hospice Community Liaison, Professional Education Connection CE Provider. Kristy has a training company called Professional Education Connection where she and her training partner have written more than 20 programs, and trained hundreds of people in the human services field. She has worked in the field of hospice for 12 years, including being involved in the development of Affinity Care of Ohio, a compassionate and caring hospice. She and a group of other hospice passionate people built the organization from the ground up. She has done many things in the field, but can honestly say that hospice work, completely changed her heart and gave her a newly instilled passion for life that she felt was lacking. Her work in hospice taught her that life is short, and it is meant to be lived fully and completely.
Professional Education Connection, as an approved provider of CPE by the State of Ohio Counselor, Social Worker, and Marriage and Family Therapist Board, Provider #RSX030904, The Ohio Board of Nursing recognizes the State of Ohio CSWMFT Board as an approved provider of CNE for multi-disciplinary activities.