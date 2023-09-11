September 11, 2023 Press Release from the Area Agency on Aging 3: Lima, Ohio – The Area Agency on Aging 3 will be hosting a Falls Prevention Awareness Day on Tuesday, September 19th from 9 am-11 am at 2423 Allentown Road, Lima.
Join us to learn about fall risks and ways to prevent falls among older adults. Several community partners will be in attendance to educate, increase awareness, and help provide resources on falls and fall prevention for our older adults.
Ohio Northern University Healthwise Mobile will be on site doing flu, pneumonia, and COVID-19 vaccines. Everyone that receives a vaccine will get a $50 gift card.
There will also be Health Education workshop information as well as AAA3 information available to those that attend. In addition to the health education materials participants can find out more information about the medical equipment loan program, vision screening information, and caregiver support materials.
Also available at the Fall Prevention Awareness Day will be fall risk assessments, bone density scans, blood pressure and glucose testing as well as hearing screenings. Food trucks will be on site with breakfast options to purchase.
“I believe it is important for older adults to understand their risk for falls and that their home is actually one of the top risk factors that can lead to falls. The Ohio Department of Aging’s STEADY U falls prevention initiative is a great way to do this. Being able to provide these resources to the individuals we serve is something that the Area Agency on Aging 3 is happy to provide,” Ashlin Toland AAA3 Health Education Coordinator stated.
The month of September is nationally recognized as Fall Prevention Month and the week of September 17-23 had been recognized as Falls Prevention Awareness Week by the Ohio Department of Aging.
Since September 2013, the Ohio Department of Aging’s STEADY U Ohio initiative has helped older adults, families, caregivers, professionals, and community leaders understand and recognize age-related factors that increase the risk of falling and fall-related complications. Individuals and organizations can find falls prevention information and resources at www.steadyu.ohio.gov.
The vaccine clinic is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)) through USAging as part of a financial assistance award to USAging totaling $74,999,835 with 100 percent funding by ACL/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official view of, nor an endorsement, by USAging, ACL/ HHS, or the U.S. Government.