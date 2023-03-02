Area Agency on Aging 3 hosts a Falls Prevention Lunch and Learn

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The CDC says close to 36 million falls are reported among older adults each year, resulting in more than 32,000 deaths. Each year, about 3 million older adults are treated in emergency departments for a fall injury.
Hoping to bring those numbers down, the Area Agency on Aging 3 hosted a "Falls Prevention Lunch and Learn" at Primrose Retirement Community of Lima to discuss possible fall risks and ways to prevent falls among older adults. Guest speaker Ashlin Toland stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle, explaining how crucial it is for older adults to receive regular health testing and ensure they understand the medications they are on.
"Falls are an epidemic among older adults. So we know that the need is out there just to educate and provide information, and the resources that we offer not only through the agency but throughout the counties to let people know that falls are preventable. They're not a normal part of aging, and there's things that we can do to prevent those falls," explained Ashlin Toland, health education coordinator.
To learn more about fall risk and ways to prevent falls, you can visit the Area on Aging website to contact your county's agency.